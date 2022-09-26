Penobscot County Jail dies after life threatening situation

crime scene tape
crime scene tape(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An inmate was found in a life threatening situation around 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

Medical personel provided life saving measures but the efforts were unsuccessful.

The incident was not the result of any altercation with other inmates or staff.

The cause of death is under investigation and the identity of the inmate has not yet been released.

The family of the inmate has been notified.

