Parents print thousands of fliers to aid in search of missing Freeport teen

For the third consecutive day, crews searched for Theo Ferrara by air, land and water.
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing boy in Freeport(Freeport Police Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT
FREEPORT, Maine (WMTW) - Four days after a Freeport teenager was last seen, parents are doing their part to raise awareness of the search.

Dozens of mothers supported an effort Monday to distribute thousands of fliers with information on Theo Ferrara.

“We all really love him very much and we all really want him to come home,” said Christine Lyons, a friend of the 14-year-old’s mother.

The group gathered outside the Freeport Community Center to share remarks and resume efforts distributing the fliers.

Another mother, Leah Gailey, said her son is close friends with Theo and they have played soccer together for years.

“I believe in the deepest of my heart that he is out there and we can bring him home safe and everyone is active and everyone is incredibly heartwarmed by how the community has pulled together whether they know Theo or not,” said Gailey.

For the third day, crews from numerous law enforcement agencies searched areas near where Theo was last seen Thursday afternoon on Flying Point Road, close to his family’s home.

“We still believe he’s in this general area,” said Freeport’s Police Chief Nathaniel Goodman.

There’s no known evidence of a motive for him to leave, according to Goodman, but police are looking into things like cell phone records.

“Writing subpoenas, writing search warrants, writing anything we need to try to obtain information,” Goodman said.

Parents said they’re trying to give law enforcement the space they need to investigate.

In the meantime, they want people to know everything they can about the teen.

“He is so respected by his peers. He was actually voted to be co-captain of his soccer team this fall. An incredible artist, an incredible athlete and an incredibly smart, wonderful child,” Gailey said.

Police are continuing to urge anyone in the area of flying point road in freeport with doorbell, security or trail cameras to review their footage and share it with law enforcement.

