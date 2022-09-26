Officials: Abandoned car in Maine may be linked to missing Florida child

Amber Alert issued for Jorge Morales
Amber Alert issued for Jorge Morales(FDLE)
By WMTW
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLETON, Maine (WMTW) - Items believed to belong to a missing Florida child have been found inside an abandoned car in Maine.

Authorities say 6-year-old Jorge ‘Jo-Jo’ Morales went missing in Miami, Florida on Aug. 27. Officials believe he was abducted by his father, also named Jorge Morales, and his grandmother Lilliam Pena Morales.

Officials said the pair face a felony charge of custodial interference.

The abandoned car was discovered in Littleton, Maine and contained personal items that are believed to be Jo-Jo’s.

Police believe Jo-Jo, his father and grandmother could be in Maine or in eastern Canada.

Those with information are asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Turnpike Fatal in West Gardiner
Police release identity of man killed in West Gardiner crash
Missing boy in Freeport
Parents print thousands of fliers to aid in search of missing Freeport teen
Generic moose photo.
Moose hunting season begins in Maine
Ruth Bunt
Bucksport woman celebrates 106th birthday