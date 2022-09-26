More free COVID tests for Mainers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Mainers will now be able to order free COVID tests each month.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that Mainers may now order free COVID-19 tests each month through Project Access COVID Tests (Project ACT).

According to the DHHS, Maine households can place one order per month through the Project ACT website and get one free kit of five rapid tests by mail approximately 1-2 weeks after ordering.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.