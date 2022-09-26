Moose hunting season begins in Maine

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More than 1,000 moose hunters are expected to enter the Maine woods on Monday pursuing Maine’s most majestic mammal.

This year, there are more than 4,000 permits that have been issued to hunt moose in Maine.

More than 69,000 people applied for the opportunity, including nearly 25,000 nonresidents.

Regulated hunting seasons are how the department manages the moose population.

The moose hunting season is comprised of multiple week-long seasons and one month-long season.

