First fall statewide poll favors Janet Mills in Maine governor’s race

(WMTW) - The first publicly released statewide poll this fall in the Maine governor’s race between incumbent Democrat Janet Mills and Republican Paul LePage indicates Mills has a higher preference among Maine voters as the candidates enter the final six weeks of the campaign.

Overall, Mills is preferred by 53% of “very likely” Maine voters and LePage by 41%, according to an Emerson College poll published Friday.

The poll found 58% of Maine voters have a favorable view of Mills, and 41% have an unfavorable view of her.

Forty-five percent have a favorable view of LePage, and 53% have a unfavorable view of him.

Independent Sam Hunkler was preferred by 1% of the respondents.

The poll shows undecided voters at four percent.

According to the poll, the top four issues for voters are the economy, which was number one by far, followed by “threats to democracy,” abortion access, and healthcare.

