Bucksport woman celebrates 106th birthday

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Well, we’d call her the best thing since sliced bread, but she was actually born before it.

Ruth Bunt of Bucksport is turning 106 years young.

She celebrated the day alongside her family at home and enjoyed a carrot cake.

In this century plus lifetime, she’s seen the world population nearly quadruple.

Ruth has also seen 19 different U.S. presidents as she was born when Woodrow Wilson was in office in 1916.

When recounting some of her biggest experiences in life, Ruth told us about the time she and her sister spent 19 days together on a trip to the jungle in South America.

“I just loved it. I’d like to take that trip again, but as much as I get is from one room to the next,” Bunt said.

Happy birthday to you, Ruth!

