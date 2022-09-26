Aircraft used in latest phase of search for missing Freeport teen

FREEPORT, Maine (WMTW) - The search for missing Freeport teen Theo Ferrara continued Sunday with aircraft resources.

A helicopter belonging to the Maine Forest Service and a Marine Patrol plane were used to search wooded areas near the border of Freeport and Brunswick from above, according to Kent Nelson of the Forest Service.

Crews used drones Saturday but couldn’t launch other aircraft at that time due to high winds.

During a briefing on the search Saturday, Freeport police Chief Nathaniel Goodman said dozens of people have reached out to the agency asking about ways to help.

“Over the next few days we’re going to try and remain in contact with the community through the school department and through social media and we will make sure that we try to allow everyone to be involved as it makes sense to allow that to happen,” Goodman said.

The search area is mainly focused near Ferrara’s home in wooded areas in the area of Flying Point Road in Freeport and Bunganuc Road in Brunswick.

More than 30 trained search-and-rescue volunteers have joined the search for Ferrara.

Officials say they’ve also enlisted the help of 15 game wardens and eight police canines.

There will likely be opportunities for volunteers to distribute fliers and bulletins, Goodman told reporters.

“I think the family takes comfort in the fact people are showing so much support in this situation,” Goodman said.

Ferrara was last seen on Sept. 22 around 4:30 p.m. at his home in Freeport wearing a white colored windbreaker, T-shirt, neon-colored shorts and carrying a royal blue backpack.

Ferrara is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, please contact the Freeport Police Department at 207-865-4800.

