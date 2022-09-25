Wellspring hosts its 7th annual 5K Race for Recovery

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Wellspring held its 7th Annual 5K Race for Recovery at the Bangor Waterfront on Saturday...

More than 100 runners and walkers set off at 10 am to raise awareness about recovery.

The host, Wellspring, is an addiction treatment center in Bangor whose goal is to support people on their journey to recovery, regardless of ability to pay.

Wellspring says that it has raised $32,000 in sponsorship dollars this year, which all goes directly to supporting client care.

As September is National Recovery Month, Executive Director Suzanne Farley tells us that she hopes the community will see addiction as a treatable disease, just like any other form of healthcare; “The love just blows me away.... I mean when I look out and see this huge crowd of people, I know that Bangor stands in support of all of us, and that each person is doing their part to break down stigma, because that is the biggest barrier to getting treatment besides access,” Farley says. “We’re just so proud to be part of it all...”

For more information on programming at Wellspring, visit wellspringmaine.com.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.