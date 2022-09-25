Turnpike fatal in West Gardiner

WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - One person has died and another is in the hospital after secondary crash caused by slowing traffic on the Maine Turnpike in West Gardiner Saturday afternoon.

Maine State Police say he driver of a BMW sedan was traveling on the Turnpike when he was rear-ended at Mile Marker 105, pinning his vehicle between two others.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, his female passenger was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The initial crash which caused traffic to slow down involved several cars with multiple people taken to the hospital.

All crashes remain under investigation.

