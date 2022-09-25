Sunny today, but scattered showers move in tonight.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today high pressure continues to keep us dry and sunny for most of the day. We do see a low-pressure system move in from the Great lakes region late Sunday, giving us the chance for scattered showers tonight and as we head into Monday. High temperatures today reach the mid to upper 60′s, winds are out of the SW at around 5 mph. Overnight lows drop into the upper 40′s and low 50′s, this may also cause some patchy fog to develop.

Monday, a low-pressure system moves in from the west and will bring about cloudy skies and the chance for scattered showers throughout the day. The low-pressure system continues to move to the north of us and showers should taper off as we head into Tuesday. Highs temperatures for Monday reach the upper 60′s to low 70′s. We remain mostly dry for Tuesday except for some isolated showers in western Maine, high temperatures reach the upper 60′s. Wednesday, we will have a weak front move into the region giving us partly cloudy skies with the chance for isolated showers across the region. High temperatures on Wednesday reach the mid to upper 60′s. Thursday, we dry out, and cool down. Highs for Thursday only get into the upper 50′s. For the rest of the week, we remain dry and sunny as high pressure builds in the region.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs between 63-69. Winds are out of the SW at around 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers tonight around 10 pm, winds will be out of the SW at around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs reach between 65-70

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, with isolated showers for western Maine. High temperatures reach between 65-70.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s & 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 50s & 60s.

