St. Joseph Healthcare hosts 4th annual “Commit to Get Fit”

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - St. Joseph Healthcare hosted its 4th annual “Commit to Get Fit” in Bangor on Sunday morning...

500 runners and walkers gathered at Broadway Park for community 10K and 5K runs, a 5K walk, and a Kids Fun Run.

The “Commit to Get Fit” theme was designed to inspire everyone to get outside and exercise, no matter your experience level.

The President of St. Joseph Healthcare, Mary Prybylo, told us that the event was a fundraiser for their SAFE Program (Sexual Assault Forensic Examiners), which is a group of Nurses who assist domestic abuse victims in our community.

Prybylo was excited to share that, “...we’ve probably been able to gather about $150,000 from all of our wonderful sponsors; Quirk Auto, and many, many others.” She adds, “...we’ve had incredible volunteers from our University and the Community College; a lot of young people that are here... it’s a real community effort to support it...”

The Sexual Assault Forensic Examiners team of nurses provides services of examination, evidence collection, and can even serve as court witnesses for victims.

For more information, or to make a donation, go to stjosephbangor.org.

