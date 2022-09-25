Palmyra farmer sells pink pumpkins for a cure

PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - If you drove by Pat’s Propane in Palmyra Saturday, you might have noticed something different.

Owner Pat White has been growing a variety of pumpkin that has a pinkish hue for the last five years.

For only five dollars, people can pick out their own pink pumpkin.

All proceeds go towards Champion the Cure Challenge.

“Some random farmer in Palmyra, Maine thought of an idea,” said Lisa Neal, Pat’s Pink Pumpkins.

“Then, rallied and got so many people to come help every year.”

“It’s just something really good in a world, I think today with so many tough things we have to think about.”

“It’s really nice to think some local person just really wants to help.”

Nokomis art students painted pumpkins for a raffle that also benefits the Champion the Cure Challenge.

