Maine opts out of $440M multistate settlement with Juul

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT
Maine (WABI) - Maine has opted out of a $440 million multistate settlement with electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs in objection to certain conditions.

Maine would have received roughly $11 million under the agreement announced Sept. 6 that settled a two-year investigation by 33 states into Juul’s marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products.

But Maine was not willing to agree to Juul’s condition that would have barred school districts from suing the company.

Attorney General Aaron Frey said in a statement Friday that the state is unwilling to waive the rights of other entities trying to hold Juul accountable for what he called deception.

A message was left with Juul.

