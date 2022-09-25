Maine opts out of $440M multistate settlement with Juul
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - Maine has opted out of a $440 million multistate settlement with electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs in objection to certain conditions.
Maine would have received roughly $11 million under the agreement announced Sept. 6 that settled a two-year investigation by 33 states into Juul’s marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products.
But Maine was not willing to agree to Juul’s condition that would have barred school districts from suing the company.
Attorney General Aaron Frey said in a statement Friday that the state is unwilling to waive the rights of other entities trying to hold Juul accountable for what he called deception.
A message was left with Juul.
