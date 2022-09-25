Kick For Cass returns to Oakland

Kick For Cass 2022
Kick For Cass 2022(Nick Langille)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A local tradition returned to the Messalonskee Middle School soccer field Saturday afternoon.

Shine On Cass hosted its annual Shine On Saturday with the Messalonskee Lady Eagles Soccer Team.

A free event for girls Pre-K through 5th grade.

There was snacks and wristbands for everyone.

Saturday provided an opportunity for girls to have fun and learn about sportsmanship.

“Great opportunity for our high school team to mentor the younger girls in the district,” ShineOn Cass volunteer Shawna Lachance said.

“Even today it’s amazing we have girls here from Bangor.”

“Family members of players on the team.”

“So, it’s just an opportunity for the younger girls to see and kind of inspire to one day I can be on the high school soccer team.”

“We’re actually now getting to the point where we have girls who have come as young, little players to Shine On Saturday who are here now on the high school team mentoring the girls.”

For more information about upcoming events, visit shineoncass.org.

