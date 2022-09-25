Farmingdale woman injured in Hallowell crash

HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - A Farmingdale woman was injured in a crash in Hallowell Friday.

According to the Kennebec Journal, 96-year-old Mary Cunnion of Farmingdale was taking to the hospital after the crash at the intersection of Litchfield and Smith Roads.

They say she was driving on Smith Road in her sedan and failed to stop at the stop sign and hit a Ford 15-passenger van on Litchfield Road.

They say Hallowell police say when they arrived they found the sedan in the woods with Cunnion trapped inside.

They say the vehicle was also leaking fluids and they were concerned for her safety and the people who stopped to try to help her.

They were able to get her out of the sedan and to the hospital.

The driver and passengers of the van including two children were treated at the scene for injuries but no one was taken to the hospital.

Everyone was wearing seat belts and no charges are expected.

