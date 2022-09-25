Farmingdale woman injured in Hallowell crash

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - A Farmingdale woman was injured in a crash in Hallowell Friday.

According to the Kennebec Journal, 96-year-old Mary Cunnion of Farmingdale was taking to the hospital after the crash at the intersection of Litchfield and Smith Roads.

They say she was driving on Smith Road in her sedan and failed to stop at the stop sign and hit a Ford 15-passenger van on Litchfield Road.

They say Hallowell police say when they arrived they found the sedan in the woods with Cunnion trapped inside.

They say the vehicle was also leaking fluids and they were concerned for her safety and the people who stopped to try to help her.

They were able to get her out of the sedan and to the hospital.

The driver and passengers of the van including two children were treated at the scene for injuries but no one was taken to the hospital.

Everyone was wearing seat belts and no charges are expected.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

beal's lobster pier
Beal’s Lobster Pier celebrates National Lobster Day
500 runners and walkers gathered at Broadway Park in Bangor for a community 10K and 5K runs, a...
St. Joseph Healthcare hosts 4th annual “Commit to Get Fit”
More than 100 runners and walkers set off at 10 am Saturday, to raise awareness about recovery.
Wellspring hosts its 7th annual 5K Race for Recovery
Sunny for most of today, showers move in tonight.