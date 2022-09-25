BioBlitz in Old Town offers nature experience for Mainers

Hirundo Wildlife Refuge
Hirundo Wildlife Refuge(Nick Langille)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The Hirundo Wildlife Refuge hosted a BioBlitz event in Old Town Sunday.

Using the iNaturalist app on their phone, visitors observed and documented various species at the refuge.

People also downloaded the Seek app and discovered what species they found.

Images were uploaded on the app as well.

People say it was a great opportunity to spend the day outdoors.

“You take a picture of a plant and then Seek will tell you what plant it is,” said Jordy Jimenez, Theta Chi Gamma Chapter.

“Then, you can upload the photo onto iNaturalist. It’s essentially documenting all of the plant around, all the trails, and stuff. It’s just pretty cool, it’s also really cool to walk around cause we saw a couple turtles, frogs, and birds flying around.”

For other upcoming events, visit the Hirundo Wildlife Refuge Facebook Page.

