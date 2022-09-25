Beal’s Lobster Pier celebrates National Lobster Day

SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The 25th of September is National Lobster Day!

At Beal’s Lobster Pier they’re taking the opportunity to show support towards those in the lobster fishing industry.

The promotion was simple. Wear red to show your support for Lobstermen and women and get 20% off your bill.

The deal also applied to those with a lobster fishing license.

Those in the lobster fishing industry have been going through a difficult time after Maine Lobster was red listed by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch.

Saying they are recommending people avoid lobsters from the gulf of Maine and Georges Bank.

Beal’s says that they rely heavily on the work of those going out to sea to catch lobster and they wanted to say thanks.

“So we’ve been in the lobster business here on Mount desert island since 1932. Nearly a century. So lobstering and the lobster and community and the lobster men are near and dear to our hearts,” said Dock Manager at Beal’s Justin Snyder.

“[It’s] very important for us to stand up for the lobster industry, the lobster men and everybody up and down the coast that works in that business,” Snyder added.

For those along the coast lobster is more than just a food or business. It’s deeply rooted in the region’s identity.

“When you think Maine, you think lobster it’s that simple. And it’s not just for people that live here year-round like me and all the lobstermen and stuff like that. It’s the people that come here. You’re coming here not just for Acadia National Park, the beautiful setting that we’re in, but they’re coming here for those lobsters too. It’s what we’re known for here. You think Maine you think lobsters that’s the culture,” Snyder said.

The restaurant has also promised to donate a portion of the day’s profits to the Maine Lobstermen’s Association.

