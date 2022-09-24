Windy today but we remain dry and sunny

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Fiona made landfall on Cape Breton Island late last night. With that, we will continue to see impacts through the day today as it continues to churn north into Labrador. Winds really began to ramp up last night as the pressure gradient between our high-pressure system, which keeps us dry and sunny today and tomorrow, and Fiona began to tighten. Winds will continue to be sustained at around 15–25 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph, especially in areas DownEast. Along the coast, waves could reach heights of 9-12 feet. Because of this we have High Winds Warnings, and High Surf Advisories. The High Wind Warning expires at 8 pm tonight and the High Surf Advisory expires at 11 pm tonight. Strong winds could result in downed trees & limbs and power outages especially since the soil will be saturated from Thursday’s rainfall

High wind and surf associated with Fiona (WABI)

We will continue to see gusty winds and high surf. (WABI)

Aside from the wind and waves, it’ll be a pretty nice day out there today. High pressure provides us with plenty of sunshine today and high temperatures reach the upper 50′s and low 60′s. Winds will die off by tonight and we will see overnight lows drop into the low to mid 40′s.

Sunday high pressure continues to keep us dry and sunny for most of the day. We do see a low-pressure system move in from the Great lakes region late Sunday, giving us the chance for scattered showers as we head into Monday. Monday will be cloudy with the chance for scattered showers throughout the day. The low-pressure system continues to move to the north of us and showers should taper off as we head into Tuesday. After the rain clears out Tuesday afternoon, we dry out for the rest of week and into the weekend, high temperature for the middle of next week return to the low to mid 60′s.

TODAY: Fiona impacts continue. Wind NNW winds gusting up to 55 mph with the strongest winds across the east. Rip current & high surf expected along the coast. Sun & clouds with highs between 55-65

TONGIHT: Winds die down a little bit, we remain dry, overnight lows drop between 42-48. Winds are out of the W at around 10-15mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs between 63-69. Winds gradually taper off. Scattered showers late Sunday night.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs between 65-70

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s & 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 50s & 60s.

