Fun activities join messages of hope at Recovery Palooza

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Saturday the Bangor waterfront hosted the Recovery Palooza.

Live music joined food, games, and several organizations dedicated to recovery as well as one prominent message.

“There is hope. There is help and you just gotta ask for the help,” said Robin Meservey of Bangor.

Those who came to the Palooza brought with them their own story.

“We’re able to share our stories with one another get help from each other and that’s what recovery is all about is like, you know delivering the message to the ones that are still out there and the ones that are in here that need help,” said Josh Disy of Hampden.

The event was a family friendly affair with plenty for the little ones to see and do.

“Eating six...eating seven things of cotton candy,” said Maddy Clark of Brewer after being asked what her favorite thing that she did was.

While there was certainly plenty of cotton candy it was also a chance to learn.

“Absolutely our whole mission in the program is to have kids openly be able to discuss and talk about recovery. We absolutely achieved that today. Having kids really talk to us about why they were here. What brought you here? Why was your family interested in this event? We got some great answers and some kids that truly understand recovery,” said Youth Resource Navigator Joe Costello.

“Because I think we should help them and not just leave them hanging,” said youth organizer Lili Ana Gagnon when asked why it’s so important for people to support those in recovery.

That kind of support can be life changing.

“Seeing everybody come out is just amazing. Earlier I was so floored I basically almost cried because I was so happy,” said Meservey.

“If not for the Together Place. I don’t know where I’d be today,” Meservey added.

