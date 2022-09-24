Former Searsport Fire Chief among those indicted in embezzlement scheme

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Waldo County grand jury has indicted the former Searsport fire chief and his reported domestic partner for their involvement in an embezzlement scheme.

52-year-old Andrew Webster is charged with receiving stolen property.

According to the Village Soup, Webster received funds from the Barney Hose Association, which supports the fire department.

Webster resigned from the fire department in July.

44-year-old Gina Philbrick was the group’s treasurer, and the paper reports, Webster’s domestic partner.

She is charged with theft by deception.

