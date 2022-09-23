UCP of Maine will be celebrating its 20th anniversary

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Pumpkins in the Park is returning to Bangor next month as a live event.

The annual fundraiser for UCP of Maine is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

This is also the first in person celebration in two years.

In honor of both milestones, UCP of Maine has plans to make this year’s Pumpkins in the Park the best one yet.

It takes place the Sunday, October 23rd at the Anah Shriners on Broadway in Bangor.

The family friendly event runs from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. There will be indoor trick or treating, lots of carved jack-o-lanterns, face painting, a bounce house and more.

This year, UCP of Maine is offering something extra special. From 11a.m. until 12 p.m., they’ll provide a sensory-friendly environment.

Tickets are $3 per person. Children up to three years old get in for free.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.