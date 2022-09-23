Uber driver appeared in front of a judge for sexual assault accusations

Joseph Graston appeared in court for sexual assault charges.
Joseph Graston appeared in court for sexual assault charges.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Milo man accused of sexually assaulting a woman while he was working as an Uber driver in June made his first court appearance Friday.

28-year-old Joseph Graston is charged with two counts of gross sexual assault and one count unlawful sexual contact.

The State said the woman had an Uber ordered for her after becoming intoxicated at a Bangor nightclub.

The State said the woman doesn’t remember some of the ride but recalled vomiting and Graston holding back her hair.

A sexual assault kit was completed the next morning after the woman discovered evidence consistent with sexual assault.

The State says Graston initially denied the accusations but later admitted to a sexual act at another location in Bangor and outside her apartment.

Bail was set at $15,000 and Graston will be under house arrest, except for approved work.

Graston works at Bangor International Airport.

The judge outlined his concerns with what he implied to be a light set of bail conditions for the alleged crime.

”The quality of the allegations is very disturbing. I’m not satisfied at this stage that this constrains Mr. Graston’s movements enough to ensure both safety and his presence. It’s pretty easy to get in a car to drive away, pretty easy to get in a plane and fly away,” said the judge.

Graston’s next court date will be on December 20th.

