Treworgy Family Orchards’ corn maze wins national contest

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Exciting news for Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant!

The Winnie-the-Pooh themed corn maze was voted best in the country by USA Today’s 10BEST Readers’ Choice Awards.

We visited the maze a few months back and have been following the contest.

They say this is the second time the local farm has won the national honor and it is especially exciting following three years of placing second in the design contest.

