Secretary Bellows touts election security measures

Voting
Voting(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAY, Maine (WABI) - Secretary of State Shenna Bellows is looking to reassure Maine voters before Election Day that state elections are secure.

Bellows addressed the nonpartisan League of Women Voters of Maine in an election integrity info session Thursday.

Topics included election security, poll worker representation and absentee ballot confidentiality

Bellows also answered audience questions, including why the Maine gubernatorial election will not use ranked choice voting.

She says Maine was third in the nation in voter participation in 2020, and they’re pushing to be number one.

”Maine has very strong laws on the chain of custody of our equipment and of our ballots every step of the way,” Bellows said. “The tabulators are never connected to the internet. So, those who would do us harm - whether it’s foreign adversaries or malicious actors at the domestic level - have no ability to hack into those machines either before or on Election Day or on Election Night when that count is happening.”

You can register to vote in Maine anytime, including on election day.

There’s more information at Maine.gov.

