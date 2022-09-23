Search ongoing for missing 14-year-old boy from Freeport

Missing boy in Freeport
Missing boy in Freeport(Freeport Police Department)
By WMTW
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Maine (WMTW) - The Freeport Police Department is actively searching for 14-year-old Theo Ferrara.

Ferrara was last seen on Sept. 22 around 4:30 p.m. at his home in Freeport.

He was last seen wearing a white colored windbreaker, T-shirt, neon-colored shorts and carrying a royal blue backpack.

Ferrara is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair.

Officers say he has no history of running away.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, please contact the Freeport Police department at 207-865-4800.

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Honoring Deputy Luke Gross
Honoring Hancock County deputy Luke Gross
Treworgy Family Orchards
Treworgy Family Orchards’ corn maze wins national contest
School desks in a classroom.
Maine OKs 1st religious school for tuition reimbursement
JD Foundation will be hosting its 6th annual Walk/Run to Wake the Silence
The JD Foundation will host its 6th annual Walk/Run