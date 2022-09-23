Search ongoing for missing 14-year-old boy from Freeport

FREEPORT, Maine (WMTW) - The Freeport Police Department is actively searching for 14-year-old Theo Ferrara.

Ferrara was last seen on Sept. 22 around 4:30 p.m. at his home in Freeport.

He was last seen wearing a white colored windbreaker, T-shirt, neon-colored shorts and carrying a royal blue backpack.

Ferrara is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair.

Officers say he has no history of running away.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, please contact the Freeport Police department at 207-865-4800.

