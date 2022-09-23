An Old Town tradition is back this year

Riverfest in Old Town is back
Riverfest in Old Town is back
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Old Town tradition is back for the first time in three years.

Riverfest kicks off Friday night and lasts through the weekend!

There will be live music, fireworks, a 5K race, parade, car show, craft fair, and tons of high school sports events.

Friday nights hot air balloon rides were canceled due to high wind speeds.

Most Riverfest events are free due to community support!

There’s more info at Old Town Riverfest on Facebook.

