Power outages reported across Maine

Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Central Maine Power and Versant Power are reporting outages Friday evening.

CMP is reporting more than 4,900 customers without power, while more than 250 Versant customers are affected by outages as of Friday evening.

Additional power outages are possible Friday night and Saturday due to gusty winds associated with Hurricane Fiona.

An outage map for CMP can be found here.

An Outage map for Versant can be found here.

