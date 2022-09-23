A pedestrian sustained serious injuries after incident in Garland

GARLAND, Maine (WABI) - A pedestrian was hurt on Wednesday after being hit by a car while he was directing traffic in Garland.

State police say it happened around on Dexter Road around 5 p.m.

34-year-old Timothy Ferrar of Harmony was driving his car Westbound on Dexter Road when he struck 67-year-old Rodney Scott of Garland.

They say Scott was in the road at the time trying to help move farm equipment from one field to another by directing traffic.

Police say Ferrar did not see Scott in the road due to glare from the sun.

Scott was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

No word on his condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

