Palmyra pink pumpkins for a cure

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - Five dollar pink pumpkins are once again available in Palmyra with all the money going to cancer causes.

Pat White, owner of Pat’s Propane, has been growing a variety of pumpkin that has a pinkish hue for five years.

He started the effort in partnership with his friend Jo-Ann Brown, who has lost many family members to cancers.

People can pick a pumpkin from the roadside stand, or cut their own in the patch nearby.

The event will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Pat’s Propane, at 1178 Main St in Palmyra.

