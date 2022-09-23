Palmyra pink pumpkins for a cure
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - Five dollar pink pumpkins are once again available in Palmyra with all the money going to cancer causes.
Pat White, owner of Pat’s Propane, has been growing a variety of pumpkin that has a pinkish hue for five years.
He started the effort in partnership with his friend Jo-Ann Brown, who has lost many family members to cancers.
People can pick a pumpkin from the roadside stand, or cut their own in the patch nearby.
The event will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Pat’s Propane, at 1178 Main St in Palmyra.
