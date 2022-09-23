LifeFlight introduces new measures to improve flight efficiency

Maine (WABI) - LifeFlight of Maine is making new advances in flight efficiency that may become the blueprint for medical flights across the nation.

LifeFlight officials say Maine is one of the most difficult states to fly in due to rural, mountainous terrain and the presence of ice at high altitudes.

New technology and training will allow LifeFlight to travel at lower altitudes along more predictable routes, improving access to thousands of Mainers in need.

The new routes are similar to aerial versions of major roads like I-95, 295, Route 1 and more.

It’s all made possible by years of research and funding.

“Instead of going up at 6,000 feet, we’ll be going up at 2,000 or so,” Director of Aviation Operations, LifeFlight of Maine David Burr said.

“And, that makes a significant difference in the shoulder seasons of the year.”

“Coming up this time of the year, we have to start paying attention to what the temperatures are aloft, because we just cannot do icing.”

“This means many, many more patients will get served,” Executive Director, LifeFlight of Maine Tom Judge said.

Officials say the new procedures, could be implemented by 2024.

