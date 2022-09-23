The JD Foundation will host its 6th annual Walk/Run

By Joy Hollowell
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - The JD Foundation is having its 6th annual Walk/Run to Wake the Silence next Saturday, October 1st.

The non profit was founded by a mother who lost her son to suicide. It focuses on raising awareness and providing support and resources for those in crisis as well as their family members.

The Walk/Run will take place at the Piscataquis Regional YMCA in Dover Foxcroft on October 1st.

Registration starts at 8 a.m., the opening ceremony is at 9:45 a.m., and the Walk/Run starts at 10:00 a.m.

There is a 5K Walk/Run as well as a 1 mile walk. You can register that morning.

For more information, log onto https://www.thejdfoundation.org/.

