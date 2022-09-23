Honoring Hancock County deputy Luke Gross

TRNETON, Maine (WABI) - On Friday, Hancock County and beyond is honoring deputy Luke Gross.

It was a year ago that he was struck by a vehicle while investigating a crash in Trenton.

In a statement Friday, the Hancock County sheriff’s office said in part, “Luke is known as many thigs, loving husband, father but to us as a hero. We miss Luke deeply each and every day and not a day passes where his name is not mentioned within our agency.”

They ask to please “join us in honoring him for the man he was and the principles he lived by.”

