Fiona Impacts Begin Tonight & Last Into Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Winds will begin to pick up this evening as Hurricane Fiona continues to move into the North Atlantic. Rain has already begun for parts of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.

Impacts from Fiona will begin today and will last through Saturday. (WABI)

The pressure gradient will tighten, and winds will really ramp up overnight & into Saturday especially over Downeast areas. Wind gusts out of the NNW could reach up to 55 mph for those areas. Farther west, winds will not be as strong. Strong winds could result in downed trees & limbs and power outages especially since the soil will be saturated from Thursday’s rainfall. High Wind Warnings & Wind Advisories have been issued for parts of central & eastern Maine.

High Wind Warning & Wind Advisories have been issued for parts of central & eastern Maine. (WABI)

Strongest winds associated with Fiona will be over far eastern & Downeast Maine. (WABI)

Closer to the coast, high surf & dangerous rip currents are likely along with the potential for some beach erosion. High Surf Advisories along with Gale and Storm Warnings have been issued. Seas along the coast could reach up to 4-7′.

High Surf Advisory, Gale & Storm Warning have been issued for coastal areas due to dangerous surf, rip currents and coastal erosion. (WABI)

No rainfall is expected from Fiona. The storm will move farther north into Saturday night and Sunday. Winds will begin to taper off early Sunday morning and skies will eventually brighten. Highs on Saturday will be in the 50s & 60s, by Sunday, highs will be mostly in the 60s with a few low 70s possible. Sunday will be the pick of the weekend.

A low-pressure system will move out of the Great Lakes on Sunday and will begin to bring rain to the region by Sunday night and will last through Tuesday. Highs to start next week will be mostly in the 60s. Temperatures will drop back to the 50s by midweek. Dry conditions expected to last through the first part of next weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with winds increasing. NW gusts will begin to reach upwards of 40-45 mph. Overnight lows will range from the 30s north to the mid 40s near the coast. It will FEEL colder due to the winds.

SATURDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 50s & 60s. Fiona impacts continue. Wind NNW winds gusting up to 55 mph with the strongest winds across the east. Rip current & high surf expected along the coast.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s and low 70s. Winds gradually taper off.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s & 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 50s & 60s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.