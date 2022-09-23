Drier, Breezy & Cool Today, Stronger Winds Arrive Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ve got a drier, breezy and cooler day on tap for our Friday. The brightest part of our day will be this morning followed by clouds filling in by late morning through the afternoon. Temperatures will be well below average with highs only reaching the low to mid-50s for most spots with a few upper 40s possible across the north. A tight pressure gradient over the area between low pressure to our east and high pressure over the Great Lakes Region will result in a gusty northwest wind today with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the low to mid-40s. Winds will be increasing tonight as Hurricane Fiona approaches. Northwest winds tonight will average 15-25 MPH with gusts to 40-50 MPH possible after midnight. Downed trees and tree limbs will be possible along with power outages possible after midnight.

Hurricane Fiona will pass to our east Saturday. This will bring us a strong northwest wind later tonight through Saturday with gusts over 50 MPH possible. Power outages will be possible too. (WABI)

A HIGH WIND WARNING & WIND ADVISORY are in effect for tonight through Saturday. Wind gusts will average 35-45 MPH for many locations with higher gusts up to 55 MPH possible over eastern locales. Downed trees and tree limbs will possible along with scattered power outages. (WABI)

Hurricane Fiona will pass to our east during the day Saturday which will keep the bulk of the storm off to our east but it will still be close enough for us to feel some of its effects in the form of a strong, gusty northwest wind and high surf throughout the day Saturday before diminishing Saturday night as Fiona moves away from the region. So the main concern with Saturday’s forecast will be the strong wind otherwise we see a nice day with a partly to mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Northwest winds will average 15-25 MPH with gusts to 35-45 MPH possible for most spots. Eastern parts of the state will have the potential to see gusts to 50-55 MPH at times. HIGH WIND WARNINGS and WIND ADVISORIES are in effect from tonight through Saturday due to the expected strong winds. Downed trees, tree limbs and power outages will all be possible throughout the day. The strongest wind will move to our east Saturday evening which will allow the wind to diminish Saturday night. Along the coast, a HIGH SURF ADVISORY is in effect for tonight through Saturday as waves of 3′-7′ are expected along the coast which could lead to minor beach erosion. If you plan to head to the coast to check out the wave action, stay away from rock outcrops as the dangerous waves could very easily sweep people into the water. The wind will be much lighter as we head into Sunday. Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies to start followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon as our next weathermaker approaches. Temperatures will be seasonable Sunday with highs in the 60s to near 70°. Low pressure moving out of the Great Lakes Region will bring clouds and showers back to our forecast for Monday.

Today: Variably cloudy, breezy and cool. Highs between 49°-58°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows between 38°-45°. Northwest wind 15-25 MPH with gusts to 40-50 MPH possible.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs between 59°-67°. Northwest wind 15-25 MPH with gusts to 35-45 MPH possible for most locales and 45-55 MPH over eastern areas.

Sunday: Mostly sunny during the morning then increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the 60s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers possible mainly across the north. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

