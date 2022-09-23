DHHS is providing grants to help Mainers with disabilities

By Joy Hollowell
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - $11 million is coming to home and community based service providers that help Mainers with disabilities remain in their communities.

It’s the latest round of support from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Earlier this week, DHHS issued $4.75 million in grants to providers working to comply with a federal deadline of March 2023 for better inclusivity.

Next Wednesday, a payment of $6 million will be given to group and family-centered homes serving those with disabilities.

