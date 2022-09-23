Bangor PD is asking for assistance in looking for missing man

Missing Bangor Man
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor police department are asking for assistance in locating a missing man.

65-year old Jeffrey Yaco hasn’t been seen in approximately two weeks.

Yaco is 5-feet 10-inches tall, weighs approximately 195 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

It’s unknown what he was last wearing.

Yaco left behind his phone and medication, and has missed medical appointments.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call detective Hallett at 947-7384 extension 5755.

