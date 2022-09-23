Bangor PD arrested man for outstanding warrant for attempted murder
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police arrested a LaGrange man Friday afternoon on an outstanding warrant for attempted murder.
The warrant for 36-year-old Patrick Lloyd is originally from Webster, Massachusetts.
Bangor Police say the charge stemmed from a domestic violence incident.
Officers stopped Lloyd in his vehicle where they say they found a handgun in a hidden compartment.
Officials say the gun is believed to have been stolen from the Ellsworth area in 2020.
Lloyd was also charged with receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
He’s at the Penobscot County Jail pending extradition to Massachusetts.
