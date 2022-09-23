Bangor PD arrested man for outstanding warrant for attempted murder

Arrested for outstanding murder charges
Arrested for outstanding murder charges(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police arrested a LaGrange man Friday afternoon on an outstanding warrant for attempted murder.

The warrant for 36-year-old Patrick Lloyd is originally from Webster, Massachusetts.

Bangor Police say the charge stemmed from a domestic violence incident.

Officers stopped Lloyd in his vehicle where they say they found a handgun in a hidden compartment.

Officials say the gun is believed to have been stolen from the Ellsworth area in 2020.

Lloyd was also charged with receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

He’s at the Penobscot County Jail pending extradition to Massachusetts.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

Common Ground Community Fair
Common Ground Country Fair is back after the Pandemic
Joseph Graston appeared in court for sexual assault charges.
Uber driver appeared in front of a judge for sexual assault accusations
Missing Bangor Man
Bangor PD is asking for assistance in looking for missing man
Police Lights MGN
A pedestrian sustained serious injuries after incident in Garland