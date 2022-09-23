Bangor PD arrested man for outstanding warrant for attempted murder

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police arrested a LaGrange man Friday afternoon on an outstanding warrant for attempted murder.

The warrant for 36-year-old Patrick Lloyd is originally from Webster, Massachusetts.

Bangor Police say the charge stemmed from a domestic violence incident.

Officers stopped Lloyd in his vehicle where they say they found a handgun in a hidden compartment.

Officials say the gun is believed to have been stolen from the Ellsworth area in 2020.

Lloyd was also charged with receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

He’s at the Penobscot County Jail pending extradition to Massachusetts.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.