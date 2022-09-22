The world’s first hybrid ship was in Rockland Thursday

The world first hybrid ship
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Cruise ships anchored along the coast of Maine in the fall are nothing new, but this week, there’s been a new kind of cruise ship making its debut on Maine’s coast.

The M-S Roald Amundsen, the world’s first hybrid cruise ship, was in Rockland Thursday after spending Wednesday in Bar Harbor.

The ship has the ability to run off of battery and solar power.

And Hertigan - the company that owns the ship- says it’s technology cut consumption and CO2 emissions by 20% compared to ships the same size.

Rockland officials say that’s important to the future of their harbor with regard to cruise ships.

”Having a cleaner ship, having cleaner facilities, and cleaner energy and power will make a big difference in what happens with the harbor. We’ve got to protect our working waterfront. We have to protect our fishermen or local people, and the boaters,” said Louise MacLellan-Ruf from the Rockland City Council.

The Hybrid ship is expected to return to Maine both next year and the year after.

