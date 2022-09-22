The USDA is looking for feedback to strengthen the nations food supply chain.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is looking for feedback on a new program designed to strengthen the nation’s food supply chain.

It addresses labor shortages as well as labor protection for farm workers. The grant program will use up to $65 million in American Rescue Care Act funding.

Next week, the USDA’s Farm Service Agency will be hosting listening sessions virtually.

On Wednesday, September 28th, agricultural employer organizations are invited to take part starting at 11 a.m.

That afternoon, a listening session for labor unions will take place starting at 2 p.m.

Then on Thursday, September 29th, advocacy groups for farm workers can provide input starting at 2 p.m. in the afternoon.

You do need to register online for the sessions. To do that, log onto https://www.fsa.usda.gov/farmworkers/.

