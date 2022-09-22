Stevie Nicks closes out Bangor waterfront concert season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The stage is set for the last concert of the 2022 summer season on the Bangor waterfront.

Stevie Nicks from Fleetwood Mac will be closing out the season with a sold out performance Thursday night.

Alex Gray with Waterfront Concerts says it’s a great way to finish up especially after returning to a full season of shows since the pandemic started.

The venue had no shows in 2020 and got a late start last year.

“Still not exactly what we dreamed of in the grand scheme of things and hoping that in 2023 COVID will be, you know, fully absorbed into society like the flu. Not to compare the two, but again, like the flu in a sense where it exists,” Gray said.

Given the large crowd expected Thursday night, he asks that people be respectful while enjoying themselves.

