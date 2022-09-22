State committee subpoenas DHHS child protection records

Maine Department of Health and Human Services (File)
Maine Department of Health and Human Services (File)(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - A Maine legislative committee voted 10-1 Wednesday to subpoena the Department of Health and Human Services for the case files of four Maine children killed last year... allegedly by their parents.

In July, DHHS refused to release the files to the Government Oversight Committee, saying it could jeopardize the ongoing investigations.

The 29 child deaths last year known to DHHS mark a record high.

The four cases that have been subpoenaed occurred over a span of a few weeks that summer.

Senate Democrat Bill Diamond said he’s thankful for the decision as it is the only way for the Committee to make changing recommendations.

Senate Republican lead Lisa Keim called the vote “an extraordinary step” but one to push harder for accountability because “business as usual cannot continue.”

Committee members will review the files at their next meeting on October 19.

