A small equipment malfunction sparked fire in a Bangor business

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Crews from all three fire stations in Bangor responded to a fire at a business on Godsoe Road Thursday.

Calls came in around 12 p.m. for a fire at Fox and Ginn movers and warehousing.

An official from the business tells us there was a small equipment malfunction that caused the fire.

The fire was brought under control quickly.

”Basically what we know is looks like there’s a fire or was a fire in some type of compactor. Everything’s under control right now. No injuries, and we’re still doing some overhaul and trying to clear out some smoke,” said Chandler Corriveau Assistant Fire Chief.

Fire officials say the compactor was damaged and smoke did fill the building.

Several area departments were called in for mutual aid.

The National Guard was also on scene providing assistance.

