A small equipment malfunction sparked fire in a Bangor business

Fire broke out at Fox and Ginn Movers and Warehouse
Fire broke out at Fox and Ginn Movers and Warehouse(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Crews from all three fire stations in Bangor responded to a fire at a business on Godsoe Road Thursday.

Calls came in around 12 p.m. for a fire at Fox and Ginn movers and warehousing.

An official from the business tells us there was a small equipment malfunction that caused the fire.

The fire was brought under control quickly.

”Basically what we know is looks like there’s a fire or was a fire in some type of compactor. Everything’s under control right now. No injuries, and we’re still doing some overhaul and trying to clear out some smoke,” said Chandler Corriveau Assistant Fire Chief.

Fire officials say the compactor was damaged and smoke did fill the building.

Several area departments were called in for mutual aid.

The National Guard was also on scene providing assistance.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Acadia National Park
Acadia reminds visitors about park safety after woman swept of rocks at Thunder Hole
During a tour stop in Bangor, Luke Combs surprised young fans from Cornish paid them back for...
‘Hard work pays off:’ Luke Combs rewards young Maine fans who attended Bangor show
It happened on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway around 1 a.m., according to...
Two dead after crash in Bangor
Authorities dealing with a developing police incident in Lincoln Sunday night.
‘Developing police incident’ in Lincoln Sunday
Fatal crash on College Ave in Waterville
Police release name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcycle crash

Latest News

The U-S Coast Guard flag is up
All nine flags are up at the Bucksport Veterans Memorial
My Maine Garden
My Maine Garden: bringing your house plants inside
Science is Cool: sink or float
Science is Cool: sink or float
Cancer care facility is moving to Rock Row
World-renowned cancer care facility moving into Rock Row