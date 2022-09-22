Recall: Select Dutch red potatoes contain undeclared egg allergens

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(Gray News) - World Variety Produce, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of select lots of Melissa’s Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce.

According to the recall, the products contain undeclared egg allergens.

The company said people with an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat this product.

The product was sold in the produce department and distributed in Arizona, California, Florida, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and Washington.

Products with best use buy dates of 08/15/22, 08/20/22, 08/22/22, 08/29/22, 09/02/22, 09/05/22, 09/11/22, 09/18/22, 09/26/22, 10/01/22, 10/09/22 or with the UPC code of 0-45255-15221-0 are affected.

No illnesses have yet been reported from the product.

