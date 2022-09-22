Rain, Heavy at Times Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will cross the state during the day today. This will bring us rain and a few thunderstorms throughout much of the day today. The rain will be heavy at times, especially in any thunderstorms. As the front moves through, rain is expected to gradually taper off during the mid-afternoon over areas north and west of Bangor then late afternoon through the evening from Bangor through Downeast locales. High temperatures today will top off in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Overall rainfall totals will range from about .5″-1.5″ with locally higher amounts possible by this evening. The heaviest amounts will fall along and to the south and east of I-95. As the front clear the state this evening, the wind will increase and shift to the northwest, ushering cooler air into the state during the overnight. We’ll see partly cloudy skies tonight with lows dropping back to the low to mid-40s for most spots, upper 40s closer to the coast.

Drier, breezy and cooler weather will move in for Friday. We’ll see lots of clouds with some breaks of sunshine possible late morning through the afternoon. High temperatures will only reach the low to mid-50s for most spots with few upper 40s possible across the north. We’ll have a gusty northwest wind during the day Friday with gusts up to 30 MPH at times which will make it feel a bit cooler.

Our focus then turns to Hurricane Fiona which is forecast to take a track to our east, passing over Cape Breton, Nova Scotia during the day Saturday. This easterly track will keep the bulk of the storm off to our east but will be close enough for us to feel some of its effects in the form of a strong, gusty northwest wind and high surf beginning Friday night and continuing through Saturday before diminishing Saturday night as Fiona moves further away from the region. So the main concern with Saturday’s forecast will be the strong wind otherwise we see a nice day with a good deal of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Right now it looks like winds could gust over 40 MPH at times for much of the state Saturday with gusts of 50 MPH or higher possible over eastern parts of the state. Downed trees, tree limbs and power outages will all be possible from late Friday night through Saturday. The wind will be much lighter as we head into Sunday. Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies to start followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon as our next weathermaker approaches. Temperatures will be seasonable Sunday with highs in the 60s to near 70°. Low pressure moving out of the Great Lakes Region will bring clouds and showers back to our forecast for Monday.

Today: Rain, a few thunderstorms possible. Rain could be heavy at times. Rain will taper off from west to east across the state from mid-afternoon through the evening hours. Highs between 58°-66°. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH becoming west during the afternoon.

Tonight: Lingering showers ending early then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and cooler. Lows between 41°-48°. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Friday: Variably cloudy, breezy and cool. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Northwest winds could gust to 40-50 MPH for most locales and possibly 50-55 MPH over eastern areas.

Sunday: Mostly sunny during the morning then increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the 60s.

