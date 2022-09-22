Rain Ends Tonight. Fiona Impacts Begin Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Rainfall will gradually come to an end from west to east through the first part of the night as a cold front continues to cross the region. The Bangor area should be drying up by about 8 PM with some far Downeast areas keeping the rain until almost 10 PM. Additional rainfall totals will be light except for Washington county where an additional inch of rain will be likely. Skies will partially clear overnight, and lows will range from the upper 30s across northern Maine to the upper 40s closer to the coast.

A cool day on Friday as highs will only max out in the 50s. We will also begin to see some of the impacts from Hurricane Fiona as it moves into the north Atlantic. Clouds will begin to move in and winds out of the NNW will begin to increase with gusts that could reach up to 35 mph. With the stronger winds, wind chill values across northern Maine could be down into the low 40s. Even chillier wind chill values Friday night into Saturday morning as winds pick up and lows drop into the 30s and low 40s. Some northern spots and mountains could see wind chill values into the 20s. Brrrrrrrrrrr!

Fiona will move closer to Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador late Friday night.

Strong winds and maritime impacts expected from Fiona Friday night and into Saturday. (WABI)

The pressure gradient will tighten, and winds will really ramp up into Saturday especially over Downeast areas. Wind gusts out of the NNW could reach up to 55 mph for those areas. Farther west, winds will not be as strong. Strong winds could result in downed trees & limbs and power outages especially since the soil will be saturated from Thursday’s rainfall.

Strong winds from Fiona expected Friday night into Saturday morning. Strongest winds will be across far eastern Maine and over the higher elevations where gusts over 55 mph will be possible. Lighter winds the farther west you go. (WABI)

Closer to the coast, high surf & dangerous rip currents are likely along with the potential for some beach erosion. No rainfall is expected from Fiona. The storm will move farther north into Saturday night and Sunday. Winds will begin to taper off early Sunday morning and skies will eventually brighten. Highs on Saturday will be in the 50s & 60s, by Sunday, highs will be mostly in the 60s. Sunday will be the pick of the weekend.

A low-pressure system will move out of the Great Lakes on Sunday and will begin to bring rain to the region by Sunday night and will last through Tuesday. Highs to start next week will be mostly in the 60s. Temperatures will drop back to the 50s by midweek.

TONIGHT: Rain ending from west to east. The rest of the night will have partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows ranging from the upper 30s north to the upper 40s along the coast. NW wind around 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with some beginning impacts from Fiona. Highs in the 40s & 50s with NNW winds increasing with gusts reaching up to 35 mph. Will FEEL colder thanks to the winds.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 50s & 60s. Fiona impacts continue. Wind NNW winds gusting up to 55 mph. Rip current & high surf expected along the coast.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. Winds gradually taper off.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s & 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

