Miss Maine Teen USA off to Reno for national pageant

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We first met Miss Maine Teen USA, Madisson Higgins, in March shortly after she was crowned along with Miss Maine USA.

Six months later, it was time to celebrate before heading west for the big show.

Family and friends celebrated Higgins’ accomplishments before she competes in the Miss Teen USA pageant in Reno, Nevada on September 30 and October 1.

Higgins, whose father is the Bangor Fire Chief, has made serving and celebrating first responders her mission.

Although a lot has changed over the last six months, Higgins says she’s still driven by the message she can give to girls.

“It’s been pretty cool to see how I’ve really progressed in my confidence and been able to show a lot of other young girls how they can be confident in their bodies and who they are,” Higgins said.

“It means a lot to me just having family and friends to be able to support me, and know that they’re always there for me while I’m away, rooting me on for Maine to win Miss Teen USA, which has never happened. So, we’re hoping to make history.”

Higgins is the first Miss Maine Teen USA from Bangor since 1990.

