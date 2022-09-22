Free admission at Acadia National Park for Public Lands Day

Acadia National Park
Acadia National Park(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - If you’re looking for weekend plans, how does a free trip to Acadia National Park sound?

As part of the National Park Service’s celebration of National Public Lands Day, admission is free at all national parks Saturday.

Established in 1994, Public Lands Day is also the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort.

Not sure how to celebrate?

If hiking, sightseeing, enjoying a carriage ride or a beach day somehow isn’t your thing, the Acadia Night Sky Festival continues Saturday.

All the info is at nps.gov/acad.

