Fairfield man arrested on drug charges

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) -A Fairfield man has been arrested on drug charges after a month-long investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

35-year-old Justin Lacroix is charged with aggravated trafficking of fentanyl and cocaine.

The MDEA says agents searched Lacroix’s home on Hardwood Lane Thursday morning.

They say they found 280 grams of fentanyl, 225 grams of cocaine and $43,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Officials say the street value of the drugs is $65,000.

They also seized two vehicles.

Lacroix was taken to the Somerset County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.