Bike safety rodeo this weekend.
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A rodeo of a different kind is taking place in Rockland this Sunday.
The Rockland Elks Lodge is hosting a bike safety rodeo. There will be a road course with safety checks.
Free helmets will be available and there are free bicycle giveaways as well.
It runs from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Sunday at the Rockland Elks Lodge on Rankin Street in Rockland.
