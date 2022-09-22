Bike safety rodeo this weekend.

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A rodeo of a different kind is taking place in Rockland this Sunday.

The Rockland Elks Lodge is hosting a bike safety rodeo. There will be a road course with safety checks.

Free helmets will be available and there are free bicycle giveaways as well.

It runs from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Sunday at the Rockland Elks Lodge on Rankin Street in Rockland.

